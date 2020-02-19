Show Info: February 19, 2020

David’s slow-cooker chicken

David shows how to make his South of the Border Slow- Cooker Chicken. Click here for the recipe.

National Sticky Bun Day

Head to Westlake and celebrate at Stick to Your Buns Bakery.

Celebrating Margaritas

Cheers to the tequila cocktail! Celebrate now through Friday at Barrio.

Vintage Glam

Glamorous attire from around the world along with custom furniture at Past Meets Present in Chagrin Falls.

Prepping for Fat Tuesday

You can’t have Fat Tuesday without packzis from Rito’s Bakery in Brunswick.

All About Aging

The 5 things we’re doing wrong when it comes to aging and the 5 things we should be doing to age in reverse from Solia Spa.

Promoting Healthy Living

Click here to learn more about the Healthy Communities Initiative through the Cleveland Clinic.