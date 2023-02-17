Akron Home & Garden Show

Enjoy the Akron Home & Garden Show now through Sunday at the John S. Knight Center in Akron.

The Cleveland Brew Shop

Beer & brewing 101! The Cleveland Brew Shop is located on Lorain Avenue in Cleveland.

Dolce at the Strand

Handmade gelato! Dolce at the Strand is located on Broad Suite in Wadsworth.

Entertain My Toddler

Play dough, sensory bins and fizzy play! Follow Entertain My Toddler on Instagram.

Essential Blooms Body & Skincare

Embrace the aging process with natural skincare! Shop from Essential Blooms Body & Skincare online.

Faceoff on the Lake

The first major hockey event at FirstEnergy Stadium! Watch The Ohio State University face the University of Michigan on February 18th.

Fidget Quilts

Bringing comfort, one blanket at a time! Learn more about the Fidget Circle ministry here.

LatinUs Theater Company

Experience the arts! Gloria will be at the LatinUs Theater Company beginning February 24th!

Pastina

Pasta made from scratch! Pastina is located on Mentor Avenue in Mentor.

Authentic Koaching

Finding self love! Learn more about Authentic Koaching with Ann Konkoly here.

S’il Vous Play

Engage in imaginative play! S’il Vous Play is located on Silsby Road in Cleveland Heights.

Styles of Imagination

Spring styles! Styles of Imagination is located on Chagrin Boulevard in Beachwood.

The Summer Kitchen Girls

David Moss takes us on a One Tank Trip to The Summer Kitchen Girls in Helena, Ohio.

TOST Sandwich Cafe

Looking for lunch? TOST Sandwich Cafe is located on Madison Avenue in Lakewood.

Valley Cafe

Shrimp & grits for Mardi Gras! Valley Cafe is located on High Street in Wadsworth.