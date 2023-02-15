50 Floor

Update the look of your home with new floors with 50 Floor! Use the promo code New Day Cleveland for $100 off your order.

Acqua Di Luca

Serving up seafood! Acqua Di Luca is located on West St. Clair Avenue in Cleveland.

Akron Home & Garden Show

The Akron Home & Garden Show will be at the John S. Knight Center in Akron Friday through Sunday.

Amber Darlene Designs

Handmade jewelry! Shop from Amber Darlene Designs on their website.

Century 21 Asa Cox Homes & Cross Country Mortgage

Helping clients find their home! Learn more about Century 21 Asa Cox Homes and Cross Country Mortgage online.

Cleveland Public Library

Cleveland Reads! Learn more about the Cleveland Public Library here.

Creative Cabana

St. Patrick’s Day snow globe! Creative Cabana is located on Broadview Road in Parma.

Dogtown Bakery

Handmade dog treats! Follow Dogtown Bakery on their Facebook page.

Fromage du Monde

Wine & cheese house! Fromage du Monde is located on 4th Street in Canton.

Great Lakes Science Center

Making learning fun! Great Lakes Science Center is located on Erieside Avenue in Cleveland.

Leaf Home and Blooms

Bring the green indoors! Leaf Home and Blooms is located on West Market Street in Akron.

The Paper Mill Studio

Curated stationary and gifts! The Paper Mill Studio is located on West Market Street in Akron.

ShelfGenie

Organize your kitchen with ease! Learn more about ShelfGenie here or call 330-583-5717.