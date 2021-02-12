Show Info: February 12, 2021

Cleveland Furniture Company

Quality furniture at affordable prices! Cleveland Furniture Company has four locations in northeast Ohio.

Finesse Footcare

Caring for your body starts with your feet! Finesse Footcare is located on Mayfield Road in Lyndhurst.

German Village

David Moss took us on a One Tank Trip to the German Village in Columbus.

Grandpa’s Cheesebarn

Chocolate covered strawberries and more! Grandpa’s Cheesebarn has locations in Ashland, Norton & Fairlawn.

Pizza 216

Enjoy a slice while supporting charity! Pizza 216 is located on Euclid Avenue in Cleveland.

Planted

Plant-based restaurant! Planted is located on Lorain Avenue in Cleveland inside Red Lantern Kitchen & Bar.

Sievers Security

Keep your home safe! Sievers Security is located on St. Clair Avenue in Cleveland.

Stumpwater Farm

Local, award-winning maple products! Stumpwater Farm is located on Clark Road in Sullivan.