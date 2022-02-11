Show Info: February 11, 2022

The Barrel Room on Canal

Take a sip inside a historic building! The Barrel Room on Canal is on North Canal Street in Canal Fulton.

Floor Coverings International

Transform the look of your home with new floors! Learn more about Floor Coverings International here.

The Great Big Home and Garden Show

The Great Big Home and Garden Show is back at the IX Center! Purchase tickets here.

Peek’N Peak Resort

David Moss takes us on a One Tank Trip to Peek’N Peak Resort in Clymer, New York!

Three Girls Cupcake Shoppe

Valentine’s Day cupcakes! Three Girls Cupcake Shoppe is located on Berea Commons in Berea.