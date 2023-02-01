50 Floor

Update the look of your home with new floors from 50 Floor! Use the promo code “New Day Cleveland” for $100 off your order.

Bolt and Spool

Fine fabrics and more! Bolt and Spool is located on Murray Hill in Cleveland.

Charlton Abbott

Mix up your workspace! Charlton Abbott is located on Euclid Avenue in Willoughby.

Forestview Farmhouse

Add microgreens to your diet! Follow Forestview Farmhouse on Facebook.

Haymarket Pet Company

Pamper your pooch! Haymarket Pet Company is located inside the 5th Street Arcades in Cleveland.

Honey Scrubs N’ Stuff

Soaps & scrubs with a mission! Learn more about Honey Scrubs N’ Stuff here.

Jukebox

It’s Cleveland Pierogi Week! Jukebox is located on West 29th Street in Cleveland.

Lucky Penny Cafe

Little cafe with a big heart! Lucky Penny Cafe is located on Grant Street in Lagrange.

Praxis Fiber Workshop

Try your hand at textiles! Praxis Fiber Workshop is located on Waterloo Road in Cleveland.

Spins Bowl

Fun for all ages! Spins Bowl has locations in Independence, Akron and Kent.

Tapster

A new way to enjoy your favorite brew! Tapster is located on Detroit Avenue in Lakewood.

Western Reserve Distillers

New cocktail menu! Western Reserve Distillers is located on Madison Avenue in Lakewood.

Wilson Football Factory

David Moss takes us on a One Tank Trip to the Wilson Football Factory in Ada, Ohio.