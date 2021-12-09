Show Info: December 9, 2021

Breads and Beyond
The best baked goods for Christmas! Breads and Beyond is located on State Road in Parma.
Catherine’s Christmas
Shopping in a Christmas wonderland! Catherine’s Christmas is located on East Main Street in Geneva.
The Charmed Farmhouse
All you need for a country Christmas! The Charmed Farmhouse is located on West Herrick Avenue in Wellington.
Garage Bar
Not your average bar! Garage Bar is located on Vine Street in Willoughby.
The Posh Pet
Handmade sweaters for your dog! The Posh Pet Boutique is located on Center Street in Mentor.
Tabletop Board Game Cafe
Family game night! Tabletop Board Game Cafe is located on West 25th Street in Cleveland.
WhoLondon
The town of New London is transformed into WhoVille for the holidays! Learn more here.