Show Info: December 9, 2020

BAYarts Holiday Shop

Unique gifts for everyone on your list! BAYarts Holiday Shop is located on Lake Road in Bay Village.

Cleveland Clinic

Dr. Shirisha Avadhanula from the Cleveland Clinic shared important information about weight loss.

Miller Nature Preserve

Take festive photos at the Miller Nature Preserve! They are located on Center Road in Avon.

Our Little World Alpacas

Visit some farm friends! Our Little World Alpacas is located on Cowley Road in Grafton.

Wine Down & Sweets Cafe

Handmade pastries and quality wines! Wine Down & Sweets Cafe is located on Pearl Road in Strongsville.

Van Aken

We took a trip to Manifest and SLFMKR at Van Aken in Shaker Heights.

