Show Info: December 8, 2020

Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Kevin Pantalone of the Cleveland Clinic shared important information about diabetes.
Hospice of the Western Reserve
For some, the holidays won’t be happy this year. Hospice of the Western Reserve has free resources for those grieving this Christmas.
Once Upon A Time Toys
Classic, quality toys! Once Upon A Time Toys is located on Detroit Road in Rocky River.
Rough Diamond Studios
Dress up your mantle for the holidays! Learn more about Rough Diamond Studios online.
Shop Holiday Handmade
Support over 150 local artists at one online event! Visit Shop Holiday Handmade for more details.
Undercover Charm
Cozy decor for your home! Undercover Charm is located on North Cheshire in Burton.
Vita Sandusky
It’s more than a coffee shop! Vita Sandusky is located on Columbus Avenue in Sandusky.