1811 Home

Great gifts! 1811 Home is located on Chippewa Road in Brecksville.

Adventure Subaru

Share the love! Learn more from Adventure Subaru and Footprints Center for Autism.

Apex Skin

Personalized skincare routine! Learn more about Apex Skin by visiting them online.

Charlton Abbott

Working on the road! Charlton Abbott is located on Euclid Avenue in Willoughby.

Cleveland Clinic

Dr. Marc Gillinov from the Cleveland Clinic shared important information about your health.

Cleveland Orchestra

Concerts to get into the holiday spirit! Learn more about the Cleveland Orchestra here.

Deby’s Designs

Handcrafted glass jewelry & more! Shop from Deby’s Designs online!

Etalian

Pizza shop turned into a gingerbread house! Etalian is located on Bell Street in Chagrin Falls.

Health Junkie

Elderberry syrup to boost your immune system! Learn more about Health Junkie here.

Holistic Women’s CLE

Managing your hormones & the holidays! Learn more about Emily Sadri and Holistic Women’s CLE online.

Kouture Kreationz

Gourmet cupcakes! Kouture Kreationz is located on Lakeshore Boulevard in Euclid.

North Royalton Animal Hospital

Pet sweater contest! North Royalton Animal Hospital is located on Ridge Road in North Royalton.

Providence House

Helping the community! Learn more about Providence House and their Deck the House fundraiser here.

Sanity

Gifts for the fashionista! Sanity is located on East Washington Street in Chagrin Falls.

Urban Air

Jump into fitness! Urban Air is located on American Boulevard in Westlake.

Wayside Workshop

Homemade home decor! Wayside Workshop is located on Chillicothe Road in Aurora.