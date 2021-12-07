Show Info: December 7, 2021

Deby’s Designs

Locally-made glass jewelry and gifts! Deby’s Designs is located on Lorain Road in Fairview Park.

Dr. Marc

Dr. Marc Gillinov from the Cleveland Clinic shared important information about your health.

Lago Custom Events

It’s time to party! Enjoy holiday wine and a New Year’s Eve party from Lago Custom Events.

Metropolitan at the 9

Cleveland’s largest New Years event! Metropolitan at the 9 is located on East 9th Street in Cleveland.

The Tangled Vine

Coffee and wine! The Tangled Vine is located on Center Road in Brunswick.

UnitedHealthcare

Resources for Medicare and retirement! Learn more about UnitedHealthcare here.

Winter Riverfest

Ice shaking, shopping and holiday fun! Enjoy the Cleveland Metroparks Winter Riverfest at Rivergate Park!