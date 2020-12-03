Show Info: December 3, 2020

Cardinal Cakes & Coffee

Grab a cup of coffee or a delicious pastry! Cardinal Cakes & Coffee is located on Massillon Road in Copley.

Cleveland Cutting Board Co.

Handcrafted cutting boards make a perfect gift! Shop the Cleveland Cutting Board Co. online.

Cleveland Trade Works

Shop local goods online! Cleveland Trade Works is offering free local pick up and free shipping on orders over $75.

Lineweaver

He’s your financial quarterback! Lineweaver can help you grow your wealth.

Meatheads Union

It’s both a bar and a butcher shop! Meatheads Union is located on South Market Street in Wooster.

Riz Tech

Get hot holiday gifts at Riz Tech! They are located on South Court Street in Medina.

Sandstone Candle Works

Make your own candles at Sandstone Candle Works! They are located on Park Avenue in Amherst.

The Cleveland Caramel Corn Co.

Satisfy your sweet tooth! The Cleveland Caramel Corn Co. is located on Pearl Road in Middleburg Heights.