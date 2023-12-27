Acqua di Luca

500 W St Clair Ave

Cleveland, OH 44113

https://www.acquadiluca.com/

Bombay Chaat

2044 Euclid Ave

Cleveland, OH 44115

https://www.bchaat.com/

Clandestina

1865 W 25th St

Cleveland, OH 44113

https://www.clandestina.bar/

Coco Cafe

1296 Ridge Rd

Hinckley, OH 44233

https://cococafehinckley.com/

Despina Bakery

11823 Detroit Ave

Lakewood, OH 44107

https://despinasbakery.com/

Jossi Bakery

9210 Broadview Rd

Broadview Heights, OH 44147

https://www.jossisbakery.com/

Julbean’s Coffee & Crepes

310 High St

Fairport Harbor, OH 44077

https://julbeanscoffeeandcrepes.com/

La Abejita Michoacana

1248 High St suite 4

Fairport Harbor, OH 44077

https://www.facebook.com/p/La-Abejita-Michoacana-Paleteria-Neveria-100042760306086/

Lorain County JVS

15181 State Route 58

Oberlin, Ohio 44074

www.lcjvs.com

Piccolo Italian

1261 SOM Ctr Rd

Mayfield Heights, OH 44124

www.piccolomayfield.com

Tutti Frutti Mix

17109 Lorain Ave

Cleveland, OH 44111

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100078672685920

Wholly Frojoles

9828 Valley View Rd

Macedonia, OH 44056

https://www.orderwhollyfrijoles.com/