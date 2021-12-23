Show Info: December 23, 2021

Barkley and Meows
Pamper your pets! Barkley and Meows is located on Market Street in Canal Fulton.
Conservatory Aglow
David Moss takes us on a One Tank Trip to Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens in Columbus.
Crooked Kettle Popcorn
Salty or sweet? You can get both at Crooked Kettle Popcorn on Main Street in Peninsula.
Ferroni’s Allegro Cafe & Bistro
Fresh brewed coffee! Ferroni’s Allegro Cafe & Bistro is located on South State Street in Middlefield.
Kaulig Giving
Matt Kaulig from Kaulig Giving highlights people & companies from northeast Ohio making a difference.
Kilgore Trout
Select your style! Kilgore Trout is located on Chagrin Boulevard in Woodmere.
Restore
Give the gift of relaxation! Restore is located on Chagrin Boulevard in Woodmere.
The Rusty Chandelier
Update the look of your home! The Rusty Chandelier is located on Brecksville Road in Independence