Cleveland Public Library

The time to be creative is now! Visit the Cleveland Public Library for more information.

Elyria Arts Council

Elyria Arts Council is located on 336 Broad Street in Elyria, Ohio.

Favorite Sister

New to the Hudson area! Favorite Sister Boutique welcomes New York styled trends. Visit them online or at their storefront on 150 North Main Street in Hudson, Ohio.

Friendship APL

Friendship APL is located on 8303 Murray Ridge Rd. in Elyria, Ohio.

Health Junkie

Mocktails that will keep you happy and healthy at the start of the new year! Health Junkie is offering 10% off all orders, using the code: NewDay.

Hillson Nut Company

Hillson Nut Company is located on 3225 W 71st St in Cleveland, Ohio.

Leaf Home & Blooms

Leaf Home and Blooms is located on 449 W Market St in Akron, OH.

North Royalton Animal Hospital

North Royalton Animal Hospital is located on 9027 Ridge Rd. in North Royalton, Ohio.

Puritas Nursery & Garden Center

Puritas Nursery & Garden Center is located on 19201 Puritas Avenue in Cleveland, Ohio.

Three Girls Cupcake Shoppe

The Three Girls Cupcake Shoppe will be officially closed at the end of the year! You can still support them as they are open throughout December.

Upcycle Parts Shop

Upcycle Parts Shop is located on 6419 St Clair Ave. in Cleveland, OH.

Venture Forward Strategies

Sustainability support to reduce waste this holiday season. Venture Forward Strategies tailors both business and individual assistance. Learn more, here.