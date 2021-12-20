Show Info: December 20, 2021

JJ’s Pizza

Cater your next holiday party! JJ’s Pizza is located on Lorain Road in Fairview Park.

Kaplan’s Furniture

Quality furniture at a quality price! Kaplan’s Furniture is located on Lorain Road in North Olmsted.

La Look Skincare and Makeup Boutique

Pampering gifts! La Look Skincare and Makeup Boutique is located on Pleasant Drive in Chagrin Falls.

Playhouse Square

Wicked is playing at Playhouse Square until January 2nd! Learn more and purchase tickets here.

Reverie

One-of-a-kind finds! Reverie has locations in Cleveland, Cuyahoga Falls and Medina.

Superelectric Pinball

Arcade fun! Superelectric Pinball is located on Detroit Avenue in Cleveland.

Vine N Hop

Last minute gifts for the foodie in your life! Vine N Hop is located on Medina Road in Medina.