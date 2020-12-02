Show Info: December 2, 2020

50 Floor

Refresh your home with new floors! Contact 50 Floor within the next hour and get $100 off your order by using the code “New Day Cleveland.”

Boyert’s Greenhouse and Farm

Fresh pine for your home! Boyert’s Greenhouse and Farm is located on Wooster Pike in Medina.

High & Low Winery

Relax with a glass of wine by a roaring fire! High & Low Winery is located on Medina Road in Medina.

K & D Group

There’s no place like home! K & D Group can help you find yours.

Premier Behavioral Health Services

How are you handling holiday stress? Premier Behavioral Health Services can help!

Sisters Scented Candles

Hand-poured soy candles! Sisters Scented Candles is located on Portage trail in Cuyahoga Falls.

Sno Biz CLE

Enjoy the winter weather with a snow cone! Order delicious treats from Sno Biz CLE online.

Willoughby Soap Market

Gourmet soaps made in northeast Ohio! Willoughby Soap Market is located on Vine Street in Willoughby.