Apex Skin

Learn more about Apex Skin and their services by visiting their website, here.

Baird Brothers Fine Hardwoods

Baird Brothers Fine Hardwoods has everything you need to get started on your home projects this winter season.

Carhop’s and More

A holiday extravaganza! Check out Cleveland Bazaar at Lake Affect Studios to support Carhop’s and many other local vendors this holiday season.

Franklin Brewing Company

It’s never too cold for a brew! Franklin Brewing Company is located on 516 N. Main St. in Grafton, Ohio.

Harkin Studio

Custom Nontoxic vegetable tanned leather goods that embrace community and honors the earth. Learn more about Harkin Studio, here.

Made Cleveland

Sip and shop with live music. Visit Made Cleveland, here.

Hartville Hardware

You can visit Hartville Hardware at 1315 Edison St NW in Hartville, OH.

Paramount Elite Medicare

You can learn more about Paramount Elite Medicare, here.

Playhouse Square

Spend your holidays with Playhouse Square. Ticket prices and show details can be found by visiting their website.

Shaker’s Fish Market

Fresh fish for your holiday dinner! Shaker’s Fish Market is located on 7539 Pearl Road, in Middleburg Heights, Ohio.

The Common Ground Warehouse

The Common Ground is hosting a Christmas Market on Dec. 16th through Dec. 17th. Learn more about the event here.

The Cleveland Caramel Corn Company

Tasty treats and stocking stuffers! You can visit The Cleveland Caramel Corn Company on 7541 Pearl Road in Middleburg Heights, Ohio.

Zeeba Clinic

Make your appointment with Zeeba Clinic today. Visit their website to learn more about their services.