Apex Skin
Learn more about Apex Skin and their services by visiting their website, here.
Baird Brothers Fine Hardwoods
Baird Brothers Fine Hardwoods has everything you need to get started on your home projects this winter season.
Carhop’s and More
A holiday extravaganza! Check out Cleveland Bazaar at Lake Affect Studios to support Carhop’s and many other local vendors this holiday season.
Franklin Brewing Company
It’s never too cold for a brew! Franklin Brewing Company is located on 516 N. Main St. in Grafton, Ohio.
Harkin Studio
Custom Nontoxic vegetable tanned leather goods that embrace community and honors the earth. Learn more about Harkin Studio, here.
Made Cleveland
Sip and shop with live music. Visit Made Cleveland, here.
Hartville Hardware
You can visit Hartville Hardware at 1315 Edison St NW in Hartville, OH.
Paramount Elite Medicare
You can learn more about Paramount Elite Medicare, here.
Playhouse Square
Spend your holidays with Playhouse Square. Ticket prices and show details can be found by visiting their website.
Shaker’s Fish Market
Fresh fish for your holiday dinner! Shaker’s Fish Market is located on 7539 Pearl Road, in Middleburg Heights, Ohio.
The Common Ground Warehouse
The Common Ground is hosting a Christmas Market on Dec. 16th through Dec. 17th. Learn more about the event here.
The Cleveland Caramel Corn Company
Tasty treats and stocking stuffers! You can visit The Cleveland Caramel Corn Company on 7541 Pearl Road in Middleburg Heights, Ohio.
Zeeba Clinic
Make your appointment with Zeeba Clinic today. Visit their website to learn more about their services.