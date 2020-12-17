Show Info: December 17, 2020

Goodwill

Special sales for the holidays! Enjoy the “12 Days of Deals” at Goodwill!

Kaulig Giving

Matt Kaulig from Kauig Giving features local people, companies and charities that are making a difference.

North Royalton Shopping

Support local! We visited three shops in North Royalton: Madelyn Rose, Royalton Gifts & Hammered DIY Studio.

Overcoming Holiday Guilt

Feeling guilty about canceling holiday get-togethers? Ann Konkoly from Authentic Koaching can help!

Old Brooklyn Cheese Co.

Say cheese! Old Brooklyn Cheese Co. has two locations, one in Cleveland and one in Shaker Heights.

The Silly Goose

Looking for the perfect gift? The Silly Goose is located on Main Street in Medina.