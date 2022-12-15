5 Points Cafe

A taste of Ireland for the holidays! 5 Points Cafe is located on West Park Road in Cleveland.

The Centro

Downtown Italian dining! The Centro is located on East 9th Street in Cleveland.

ClevelandCraftsman

Celebrate your city! Shop from ClevelandCraftsman on their Etsy page.

Erie Street Vinyl

Reach for a record! Erie Street Vinyl is located on Erie Street in Massillon.

Gibb’s Butcher Block

Meats for your holiday meal! Gibb’s Butcher Block is located on East River Road in Columbia Station.

Grandpa’s Cheesebarn

Give the gift of cheese! Shop for holiday gift boxes from Grandpa’s Cheesebarn in Ashland, Norton and Fairlawn.

Lineweaver Financial

He’s your financial quarterback! Learn more about Lineweaver Financial here.

Moonstone Coffee Works

Coffee shop on wheels! Follow Moonstone Coffee Works online.

My Asylum

Local artist with a unique style! Shop from My Asylum at the Cleveland Craft Nook in North Royalton or online.

New World Spice & Tea Trade Post

Seasonal flavors! New World Spice & Tea Trade Post is located on Main Street in Wadsworth.

Scoot! Cold Brew

Eggnog Lattes! Scoot! Cold Brew Coffee Shop is located on West 114th Street in Cleveland.

Screw Factory

Support local! Shop at the Screw Factory Holiday Market from December 16th-18th.

ShelfGenie

Give the gift of organization! Call ShelfGenie at 330-583-5717 or visit them online.

Weaver’s Furniture of Sugarcreek

Amish-made furniture! Weaver’s Furniture of Sugarcreek is located on Old Route 39 in Sugarcreek.