Artist At Heart

Virtual art classes! Give the gift of creativity from Artist At Heart! Learn more here

Bar 32

Delicious dumplings! Bar 32 is located inside Hilton Cleveland Downtown.

Breads & Beyond

Classic Christmas cookies! Breads & Beyond is located on State Road in Parma.

Century 21 Asa Cox Homes & Cross Country Mortgage

Helping those in need! To make a donation to Asa’s Angels, visit their website.

Cleveland Public Library

Curl up with a book! Learn more about Cleveland Reads! and Cleveland Public Library here.

Danbury Senior Living Center

Caring for your loved ones! Learn more about Danbury Senior Living Center here.

Golden Reserve

Ready to retire? Our friends at Golden Reserve can help! Learn more here.

Grace + Beauty Medical Spa

Give the gift of a glow up! Grace + Beauty Medical Spa is located on Westpoint Pkwy in Westlake.

His Daughter

All-natural soaps and cleaners! His Daughter is located on South State Street in Middlefield.

Magic of Lights

Magic of Lights is located at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds on East Bagley Road.

Sassy Chics New & Rustic Trading Post

Gifts that give back! Sassy Chics New & Rustic Trading Post is located on Telegraph Road in Amherst.

Transfigured Trees

Hand-turned wood pieces! You can follow Transfigured Trees on Facebook.