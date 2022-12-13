50 Floor

Update the look of your home with new floors from 50 Floor! Use the promo code “New Day Cleveland” for $100 off your order.

Arsenal Cider House

Hand-crafted, hard apple cider! Arsenal Cider House is located on Lorain Avenue in Cleveland.

Clay Collection Co.

Handmade gifts for the plant lover in your life! Shop from Clay Collection Co. online.

Cleveland Clinic

Dr. Marc Gillinov from the Cleveland Clinic shared important information for your health.

Gigi’s on Fairmount

Made from scratch! Gigi’s on Fairmount is located on Fairmount Boulevard in Cleveland Heights.

HealthyOne Weight Loss

Look good, feel good! Learn more about HealthyOne Weight Loss here.

HH Science

Get your holiday glow! Shop from HH Science in Medina, Wooster, Wadsworth and Brunswick.

Memories of Christmas Past

David Moss takes us on a One Tank Trip to the Arms Museum in Youngstown.

Mister Brisket

Holiday rib roasts! Mister Brisket is located on South Taylor Road in Cleveland.

OH and Friends

Pamper your pet! OH and Friends is located on Center Ridge Road in Westlake.

One Sweet Thread

Vintage Christmas dresses! Shop from One Sweet Thread by visiting them online.

Somerville Antiques

Find unique treasures! Somerville Antiques is located on Brecksville Road in Richfield.

Standing Rock Gallery

Artists across the USA! Standing Rock Gallery is located on Darrow Road in Hudson.

Stewart’s TV & Appliance

Family-owned! Stewart’s TV & Appliance is located on Cleveland Street in Elyria.

The Grand Resort

Enjoy the Santa Suite! The Grand Resort is located on East Market Street in Warren.

Uniquely Handmade For You

Shop local! Uniquely Handmade For You is located on Main Street in Wadsworth.

Vollbracht Furs

European furs! Vollbracht Furs has locations in Woodmere and inside the Summit Mall.