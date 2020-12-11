Show Info: December 11, 2020

CLE Holiday Market

Shop small at one marketplace! The CLE Holiday Market is at Crocker Park in Westlake.

Cleveland Coconut Candles

Bring the tropics indoors! Shop Cleveland Coconut Candles online.

Dolls and Minis

The perfect accessories for any dollhouse! Dolls and Minis is located on Columbia Road in Olmsted Falls.

Ohio Valley Pizza

Pizza with a crispy crust! Ohio Valley Pizza is located on South Court Street in Medina.

Pat’s Granola

Jazz up your holiday recipes with granola! Shop for Pat’s Granola online.

Stasek Group of eXp Realty

Searching for a home for the holidays? Stasek Group of eXp Realty can help!

Sweeter Than Honeycomb

Satisfy your sweet tooth with freshly baked goods! Sweeter Than Honeycomb is located in Kirtland on Chillicothe Road.

Urban Planting Cleveland

Give the gift of a green thumb! Urban Planting Cleveland has houseplants for everyone.