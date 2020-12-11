Show Info: December 11, 2020

CLE Holiday Market
Shop small at one marketplace! The CLE Holiday Market is at Crocker Park in Westlake.
Cleveland Coconut Candles
Bring the tropics indoors! Shop Cleveland Coconut Candles online.
Dolls and Minis
The perfect accessories for any dollhouse! Dolls and Minis is located on Columbia Road in Olmsted Falls.
Ohio Valley Pizza
Pizza with a crispy crust! Ohio Valley Pizza is located on South Court Street in Medina.
Pat’s Granola
Jazz up your holiday recipes with granola! Shop for Pat’s Granola online.
Stasek Group of eXp Realty
Searching for a home for the holidays? Stasek Group of eXp Realty can help!
Sweeter Than Honeycomb
Satisfy your sweet tooth with freshly baked goods! Sweeter Than Honeycomb is located in Kirtland on Chillicothe Road.
Urban Planting Cleveland
Give the gift of a green thumb! Urban Planting Cleveland has houseplants for everyone.