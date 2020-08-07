Show Info: August 7, 2020

New Day Cleveland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus frustrations 
Dr. Susan Albers from the Cleveland Clinic shares ways to manage stress while continuing to deal with Coronavirus. 

Fresh, local, wholesome 
Olde World Bakery and Bistro in Millersburg is serving up Euro-American dishes with an Italian twist. 

Summer cooking 
A preview of the new summer menu at One Eleven Bistro in Medina. 

Urban Attitudes 
www.la-z-boy.com

One Tank Trip- Simple Amish Tours 
www.simplelifetours.com

Seafood and charcuterie 
See what else they have to offer at Keller Meats

Local makers and more 
Head to Olmsted Falls for some unique shopping at The Rift Shop

Paramount Advantage
www.ParamountHealthCare.com 

Comedian Josh Wolf 
Aug 6-8
www.PickwickandFrolic.com

Pinstripes 
www.pinstripes.com

 

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News

Download the FOX 8 App

Fox 8 App Logo