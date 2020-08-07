Show Info: August 7, 2020

Coronavirus frustrations
Dr. Susan Albers from the Cleveland Clinic shares ways to manage stress while continuing to deal with Coronavirus.
Fresh, local, wholesome
Olde World Bakery and Bistro in Millersburg is serving up Euro-American dishes with an Italian twist.
Summer cooking
A preview of the new summer menu at One Eleven Bistro in Medina.
Urban Attitudes
www.la-z-boy.com
One Tank Trip- Simple Amish Tours
www.simplelifetours.com
Seafood and charcuterie
See what else they have to offer at Keller Meats.
Local makers and more
Head to Olmsted Falls for some unique shopping at The Rift Shop.
Paramount Advantage
www.ParamountHealthCare.com
Comedian Josh Wolf
Aug 6-8
www.PickwickandFrolic.com
Pinstripes
www.pinstripes.com