Show Info: August 7, 2020

Coronavirus frustrations

Dr. Susan Albers from the Cleveland Clinic shares ways to manage stress while continuing to deal with Coronavirus.

Fresh, local, wholesome

Olde World Bakery and Bistro in Millersburg is serving up Euro-American dishes with an Italian twist.

Summer cooking

A preview of the new summer menu at One Eleven Bistro in Medina.

Urban Attitudes

www.la-z-boy.com

One Tank Trip- Simple Amish Tours

www.simplelifetours.com

Seafood and charcuterie

See what else they have to offer at Keller Meats.

Local makers and more

Head to Olmsted Falls for some unique shopping at The Rift Shop.

Paramount Advantage

www.ParamountHealthCare.com

Comedian Josh Wolf

Aug 6-8

www.PickwickandFrolic.com

Pinstripes

www.pinstripes.com