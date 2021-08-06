Show Info: August 6, 2021

Gift With Us

Customized gift boxes for any occasion! Use the promo code “NEWDAY” for 15% off your order from Gift With Us.

The Gourmet Soap Market

Homegrown loofah and handmade soap! The Gourmet Soap Market is located on 3rd Street in Fairport Harbor.

Great Northern Mall

Gear up for back-to-school at Great Northern Mall! Take part of Tax Free Weekend activities starting August 6th!

Isla’s Ice Cream

Stop in for something sweet! Isla’s Ice Cream is located on Lear Road in Avon Lake.

Ninja City

National Stem Bun Day is August 22nd! Ninja City is located on Detroit Avenue in Cleveland.

Pleasant Hill Lake Park

David Moss took us on a One Tank Trip to Pleasant Hill Lake Park in Perrysville.

Quarry Hill Orchard

Family-owned fruit farm! Quarry Hill Orchards is located on Mason Road in Berlin Heights.

Twisted Meltz

Gourmet gilled cheese! Twisted Meltz has locations in Kent, Akron and Cuyahoga Falls.