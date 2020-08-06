Show Info: August 6, 2020

Beautiful plants, minimal care

Add life and color to your home with succulents at Stems Fleur.

Fresh from the farm

Grab some pizza, salads and more at Sirna’s Farm Fresh Kitchen in Auburn Township.

Get out and explore

Head to Worden’s Ledges in Hinckley to explore outdoors.

Fashion for less

Visit Goodwill for back to school fashion without breaking the bank. And enjoy the tax free weekend in Ohio.

Whiskey and beer

Enjoy happy hour at Lizardville.

Gourmet popcorn

Visit Popp-a-Razzi in Ashtabula for some delicious sweet and savory popcorn.

Shop for scrolls

Cottonwood Shanty in Millersburg sells unique, decorative scrolls for the home.

Summer wines

