Show Info: August 6, 2020

Beautiful plants, minimal care 
Add life and color to your home with succulents at Stems Fleur

Fresh from the farm 
Grab some pizza, salads and more at Sirna’s Farm Fresh Kitchen in Auburn Township. 

Get out and explore 
Head to Worden’s Ledges in Hinckley to explore outdoors. 

Fashion for less 
Visit Goodwill for back to school fashion without breaking the bank. And enjoy the tax free weekend in Ohio. 

Whiskey and beer 
Enjoy happy hour at Lizardville

Gourmet popcorn 
Visit Popp-a-Razzi in Ashtabula for some delicious sweet and savory popcorn. 

Shop for scrolls 
Cottonwood Shanty in Millersburg sells unique, decorative scrolls for the home. 

Summer wines 
www.heinens.com

