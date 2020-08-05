Show Info: August 5, 2020

David’s eggplant mozzarella ramekins
Click here for the delicious recipe.
Chippewa Lake Water Ski shows
The popular water ski shows at Chippewa Lake are back!
Bring the cafe home to you
Enjoy a delicious meal at home from Picnic Hill Market Cafe in Shaker Heights.
Emergency funds
The experts at Family Money Adventure share advice for saving and preparing your funds.
Seven Layers of Design
www.la-z-boy.com
Crystal Clinic
www.crystalclinic.com
Unique finds
The Jenny Wren in Millersburg is one of the most unique stores in Ohio.