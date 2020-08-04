Show Info: August 4, 2020

New Day Cleveland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cupcakes in a jar 
A fun way to make cupcakes at home from Caliber Cupcakes

Bringing artists together 
Unique works of art in Ashtabula at Bridge Street Art Works

Italian feast
Natalie explores the Italian cuisine at Corleone’s in Parma. 

Servants of Mary Center for Peace 
www.ServantsOfMary.org

Best BBQ 
Beckham’s B&M is serving up some of the best bbq in town. 

Fall shoes 
A preview of what’s in style this fall at Amy’s Shoes

Something sweet 
Grab a fresh donut at Raised and Glazed in Bainbridge.

Dunmovin House Treasures 
www.facebook.com/DunmovinHouseTreasures

Millersburg Brewing Co. 
www.MillersburgBrewing.com

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News

Download the FOX 8 App

Fox 8 App Logo