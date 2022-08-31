50 Floor
Update your home from the ground up. 50 Floor will bring samples right to your home. Use the promo code “New Day Cleveland” for $100 off your order.
Cleveland Furniture Company
Freshen up any room in your home with a trip to Cleveland Furniture Company. Shop this weekend and take advantage of Labor Day savings. There are locations in Parma, Brooklyn, Mentor and Twinsburg.
D is For Delicious
Plan a trip to Chardon for something sweet. D is For Delicious is a bakery that specializes in cookies.
David’s recipe
Dessert was on David’s mind today. He shared a recipe for Snickerdoodle Ice Cream Sandwiches.
Golden Reserve
Plan your roadmap for retirement with the help of the experts at Golden Reserve.
Merriman Legal
Case or not a case? Merriman Legal can help you navigate the law.
Molto Bene Italian Eatery
Head to Lakewood for classic Italian dishes along with a few modern twists. Molto Bene Italian Eatery is open Tuesday-Sunday for dinner.
Schell Bell Boutique
Step into style this fall! Schell Bell Boutique featured mother and daughter looks for the upcoming season. The boutique is located in Aurora.