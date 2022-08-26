Crock’n CLE
Crockpot season is here! Prepare dinner with ease thanks to Crock’n CLE!
JonesBones
Food Truck Friday! The grand opening for JonesBones’ second location on Broad Street in Elyria is October 15th.
Playhouse Square
Secrets from the stage! Frozen is running now through September 11th at Playhouse Square.
Sandusky Library’s Lange Trust
Enjoy 21 outdoor sculptures! The Sandusky Library is located on East Shoreline Drive in Sandusky.
Solari
Italian artistry! Solari is located on Old Detroit Road in Rocky River.
St. Josaphat Ukrainian Festival
Pierogi’s and parades! The Ukrainian Festival begins tomorrow at St. Josaphat Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in Parma.
Wyandot Popcorn Museum
David Moss takes us on a One Tank Trip to the Wyandot Popcorn Museum in Marion.