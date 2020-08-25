Show Info: August 25, 2020

Appletree Books
Looking for a good book? Appletree Books can help! They are located on Cedar Rd. in Cleveland Heights.
Banter
Banter is on Detroit Avenue in Gordon Square. They are open seven days a week for carry out!
Dr. Marc
Dr. Marc Gillinov from the Cleveland Clinic shared important information about exercise.
Foundry Kitchen
The Foundry Kitchen & Bar is open seven days a week. They’ve added a patio for dining!
Mama Jo’s Pies
Satisfy your sweet tooth at Mama Jo’s Pies! Their capacity is limited to six customers in the store at a time.
Pat’s Granola
Gluten-free granola made in northeast Ohio! Learn more about Pat’s Granola here.
Pure Enchantment
Pure Enchantment is open Tuesday – Saturday from 11a-5p. You can order online or take advantage of curbside pickup!
Saucy Brew Works
Saucy Brew Works has two locations… in Pinecrest and in Ohio City! Grab a bite or a pint!
Schoolhouse Salvage
Add charm to your home with treasures found at Schoolhouse Salvage! They are located on Tyler Blvd. in Mentor.
Secret Garden Hostas
Get a breath of fresh air by enjoying over three acres of gardens! Learn more about Secret Garden Hostas of Chagrin Falls here.