Show Info: August 25, 2020

Appletree Books

Looking for a good book? Appletree Books can help! They are located on Cedar Rd. in Cleveland Heights.

Banter

Banter is on Detroit Avenue in Gordon Square. They are open seven days a week for carry out!

Dr. Marc

Dr. Marc Gillinov from the Cleveland Clinic shared important information about exercise.

Foundry Kitchen

The Foundry Kitchen & Bar is open seven days a week. They’ve added a patio for dining!

Mama Jo’s Pies

Satisfy your sweet tooth at Mama Jo’s Pies! Their capacity is limited to six customers in the store at a time.

Pat’s Granola

Gluten-free granola made in northeast Ohio! Learn more about Pat’s Granola here.

Pure Enchantment

Pure Enchantment is open Tuesday – Saturday from 11a-5p. You can order online or take advantage of curbside pickup!

Saucy Brew Works

Saucy Brew Works has two locations… in Pinecrest and in Ohio City! Grab a bite or a pint!

Schoolhouse Salvage

Add charm to your home with treasures found at Schoolhouse Salvage! They are located on Tyler Blvd. in Mentor.

Secret Garden Hostas

Get a breath of fresh air by enjoying over three acres of gardens! Learn more about Secret Garden Hostas of Chagrin Falls here.