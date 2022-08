Artist, Carry Your Message

Wearable art! Local artist shows off accessories made with watercolor paint.

Broadview Brewing Company

Brewing in Broadview Heights! Visit Broadview Brewing Company to see what’s on tap.

Cleveland Congenital Heart Walk

Walk for a cause! The Cleveland Congenital Heart Walk takes place on Sat., Sept. 10.

Cordelia

New on East 4th! See Cordelia’s menu online.

David’s Crabby Patties

David shares his recipe for crab cakes.

Friedman, Domiano and Smith

Dealing with invisible injuries. Visit Friedman, Domiano and Smith online to book your free consultation.

Mapleside Farms

The perfect venue! Host your big events at Mapleside Farms and enjoy catering by Taste of Excellence.