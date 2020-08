Truffles with a twist

Take an online truffle making class with The Bom.

Make your own candle

https://clecandleco.com/

Build your own lunch

https://balancegrille.com/

One Tank Trip

This week we visit The Farm at Walnut Creek.

Custom products

www.MILSPIN.com

Handmade millinery

https://whatagreathat.com/

Dinner to go

https://www.partakekitchen.com/

Sweet treats for breakfast

https://www.peaceloveandlittledonuts.com/

Cleveland Preparatory Academy

https://clevelandprepacademy.org/