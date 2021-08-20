Show Info: August 20, 2021

Annie’s Signature Sweets

Learn to bake! Sign up for a class from Annie’s Signature Sweets! Learn more here.

Dr. Nissen

Take care of yourself, starting with your heart! Dr. Nissen shared important information about heart disease.

Ibiza Mediterranean Restaurant

Spanish & Portuguese-style cuisine! Ibiza Mediterranean Restuarant is located on Lake Road in Avon Lake.

Jordan Creek Park

Free rock climbing, zip-lining & more! Jordan Creek Park is located on Alexander Road in Painesville.

Living Treasures Animal Park

David Moss takes us on a One Tank Trip to Living Treasures Animal Park in New Castle, PA!

The Learned Owl

Curl up with a good book! The Learned Owl is located on North Main Street in Hudson, Ohio.

ShelfGenie

Never lose a gadget in your kitchen cabinet! Learn more about ShelfGenie here.

Ukrainian Festival

Pierogis and parades! The Ukrainian Festival begins tomorrow at 11:00 a.m. Learn more here.