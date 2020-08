David cooks with wagyu beef

Click here for the delicious recipe and to learn about the farm.

Local wine shop

The Olde Wine Cellar is located in Olmsted Falls.

Cleveland Coconut Candles

www.CLECoconutCandles.com

Vintage shop with a modern edge

Eclectic Eccentric is located in Shaker Heights.

Lakewood Truck Park

Grab lunch from a food truck at Lakewood Truck Park.

Food made fresh

Cleveland Field Kitchen

Ice cream destination

Oser’s is located in downtown Canal Fulton.