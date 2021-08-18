Show Info: August 18, 2021

The Cleveland Bucket List
Last-minute summer adventures! The Cleveland Bucket List has fun ideas for your family!
Gideon Owen Wine Company
Historic winery with a beautiful view! Gideon Own Wine Company is located on East Wine Cellar Road in Port Clinton.
La Crepe Bakery & Cafe
European-style eatery! La Crepe Bakery and Cafe is located on Berea Commons in Berea.
Lehman’s Deli and Bakery
Homemade soup, sandwiches & sweets! Lehman’s Deli and Bakery is located on Detroit Road in Westlake.
Nature Center at Shaker Lakes
Climb high in a treehouse! Enjoy Jimmy’s Treehouse at the Nature Center at Shaker Lakes in Cleveland.
Olive My Heart
Specialty vinegar and olive oil! Olive My Heart is located on Darrow Road in Hudson.