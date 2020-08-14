Show Info: August 14, 2020

Alley Cats

Shop local at Alley Cats! With 5,000 square feet of shopping, you’re sure to find everything you need! They are located in New Philadelphia and are closed Sundays and Mondays.

Babycakes

Back to school or cozy at home… Babycakes Children’s Boutique has cute outfits for your little ones! They are closed Sundays and Mondays.

Dr. Marc

Dr. Marc Gillinov from the Cleveland Clinic shared tips on how to fight stress.

Harlow’s Pizza

Harlow’s Pizza is located on Madison Avenue in Lakewood. They are offering carry-out and patio dining only. Reservations are recommended.

Lifeworks Boutique

Soaps and lotions handmade by adults on the spectrum. You can shop online! Use the discount code Fox 8 at checkout for a 10% discount!

Rogers Flea Market

David takes us on a trip to shop for hidden treasures at Rogers Flea Market! It’s only a one tank trip away!

Room Service

Get ready for fall! Room Service has all you need to spruce up your home! Shop in store or shop online! They are open Thursday through Sunday.

Sixth City Sailors Club

Sip on summer slushees at Sixth City Sailors Club! They are celebrating a grand opening this weekend for a new spot downtown!

Swirl Wine Bar

Swirl Wine Bar is located in Solon on Bainbridge Rd. The patio is open for dining and carry-out options are still available. They are closed on Sundays.