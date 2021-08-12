Show Info: August 12, 2021

Avo Modern Mexican

Spice up your next outing at Avo Modern Mexican! They are located on West 25th Street in Cleveland.

BrightCovers

Enjoy the sunshine without the harmful UV rays! Learn more about BrightCoveres here.

The Fruit Stand

Fulfilling your fruit needs! The Fruit Stand is located on East Erie Street in Kent.

Lakewood Plant Company

Going green! Lakewood Plant Company is located on Detroit Avenue in Lakewood.

Off the Wagon

Weird and funny gag gifts! Off the Wagon is located on East Main Street in Kent.

Smart Tech

Tips for back-to-school tech! Tech guru Elizabeth Orley joined us on the show!

Sure House Coffee Roasting Co.

Superior coffee! Sure House Coffee Roasting Co. is located on South Market Street in Wooster.

Whimsical Gal Boutique

Shop your style at Whimsical Gal Boutique! They are located on West Bagley Road in Berea.