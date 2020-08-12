Show Info: August 12, 2020

Brewnuts

Who doesn’t love a donut? Brewnuts is open for carry-out donuts, coffee & cocktails to go! They are open Wednesday through Sunday until sold out.

Laura of Pembroke

Shop ’til you drop! Laura of Pembroke has everything you need for you and your home! They are located in Pinecrest in Beachwood.

LBM Bar

Enjoy your night at LBM Bar! You can sit on the patio or order take-out! They ask that you call ahead or visit their website to reserve a table.

Mortach Financial

Worried about your finances? Mortach Financial can help!

OH and Friends

Pamper your pooch! OH and Friends is located on Center Ridge Rd. in Westlake. They are offering 25% off to New Day Cleveland viewers!

Tabletop Board Game Cafe

Are you bored? Head to Tabletop Board Game Cafe! Enjoy their library of games with friends and family! You can make reservations by visiting their website.