Show Info: August 10, 2021

Dr. Marc

Dr. Marc Gillinov from the Cleveland Clinic shared important information about your health.

Friedman Domiano and Smith

Nursing home neglect? Learn more about Friedman Domiano and Smith online.

Ice Cream on the Greens

A sweet treat with a view! Ice Cream on the Greens is located on Lakeshore Boulevard in Mentor.

Pickle Mama’s Market and Eatery

Grab some grub! Pickle Mama’s Market and Eatery is located on Wooster Pike Road in Seville.

Rediscover Downtown Akron Walking Tour

Explore and discover what’s new in downtown Akron! Learn more about the walking tour here.

Stir Studio Kitchen

Share a seasonal dessert! Stir Studio Kitchen has locations in Chagrin Falls and Ohio City.

Vermont Wagyu

Quality beef from Vermont Wagyu! Use the discount code NEWDAY for 10% off your order!

When Pigs Fly Too

Find your style! When Pigs Fly Too is located on East Main Street in Norwalk.