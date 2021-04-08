Show Info: April 8, 2021

Carso Rosso Winery
Great wine from good people! Carso Rosso Winery is located on Hunt Road in Strongsville.
Cilantro Taqueria
Authentic Mexican cuisine! Cilantro Taqueria is located on Detroit Avenue in Lakewood.
Dedicated Senior Medical Center
Keeping your loved ones healthy and safe. Learn more about Dedicated Senior Medical Center here.
Mortach Financial
Protect your savings! Learn more about Mortach Financial by giving them a call at 877-GAINS-4-U.
Pipspieces Art Studio
Let out your inner artist! Pipspieces Art Studio is located on East Park Street in Burton.
Playhouse Square
In-person performances are back! To learn more or to purchase tickets, visit Playhouse Square online.
Vermilion
We took a drive to Vermilion to visit Cast on Yarn Studio and Tiffany’s Flowers and Gifts!