Show Info: April 28, 2020

Coronavirus headlines: April 28, 2020 Reopening Ohio: Gov. DeWine outlines plans for post-coronavirus shutdown Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures
ackerman

Delectable donuts 
Head to Medina for a sweet treat at Circles on the Square.

David’s Pantry Raid 
David raids his home pantry and shares a recipe for ribs.

Craft lighting 
You can shop online for products from Whiskertin based in Akron.

All American cuisine 
Fisher’s American Tavern in Solon is open for carry-out. Check them out on Facebook for daily specials.

Get outdoors 
Enjoy some fresh air at A.B. Williams Memorial Woods in the Cleveland Metroparks.

Best tacos in town 
Visit Best Dam Tacos in North Olmsted for carry-out and curbside pick-up orders.

Handmade American flags 
Burdick Custom Flags is locally, veteran and handmade wooden flags.

Wear words of encouragement 
Carry Your Message is local, handmade jewelry with words of hope and encouragement.

