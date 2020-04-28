Show Info: April 28, 2020

Delectable donuts
Head to Medina for a sweet treat at Circles on the Square.
David’s Pantry Raid
David raids his home pantry and shares a recipe for ribs.
Craft lighting
You can shop online for products from Whiskertin based in Akron.
All American cuisine
Fisher’s American Tavern in Solon is open for carry-out. Check them out on Facebook for daily specials.
Get outdoors
Enjoy some fresh air at A.B. Williams Memorial Woods in the Cleveland Metroparks.
Best tacos in town
Visit Best Dam Tacos in North Olmsted for carry-out and curbside pick-up orders.
Handmade American flags
Burdick Custom Flags is locally, veteran and handmade wooden flags.
Wear words of encouragement
Carry Your Message is local, handmade jewelry with words of hope and encouragement.
