Show Info: April 27, 2021

1-800-GOT-JUNK

Declutter your home the easy way! Just give 1-800-GOT-JUNK a call or visit them online.

Art of Sucre

Your favorite childhood sweet just got a sophisticated makeover! Learn more about Art of Sucre here.

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Find your wild side! Try out the Cleveland Metroparks‘ new app, “Find Your Path,” at the zoo!

Dr. Marc

Dr. Marc Gillinov from the Cleveland Clinic shared important information about your health.

Dr. Michael Yerukhim

Helping you look and feel great! Learn more about Dr. Michael Yerukhim’s services here.

Fetch and Co.

Springtime style staples! Shop for your fashion favorites online at Fetch and Co.

Interior Design Studio

Update your space with the help of Interior Design Studio! They are located on South Court Street in Medina.

Northside Marketplace

Shop from dozens of small businesses under one roof! Northside Marketplace is located on Furnace Street in Akron.