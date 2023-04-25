Campbell Cartooning

Local cartoonist! Learn more about Campbell Cartooning by visiting her website.

Cleve Seamoss

92 essential minerals! Cleve Seamoss is located inside CO-HATCH in the Beachwood Mall.

The Cotton Candy Lady of Ohio

Something sweet & magical! Learn more about The Cotton Candy Lady of Ohio here.

Donald A. Schuster Greenhouse

Get growing for spring! Donald A. Schuster Greenhouse is located on Murray Ridge Road in Elyria.

Harvest Bell Farm

Shop local produce, art and more! ! Harvest Bell Farm is located on Bell Road in Newbury.

HealthyOne Weight Loss

Why diets don’t work! Learn more about HealthyOne Weight Loss here.

His Daughter

Homemade foot soak for summer! His Daughter is located on South State Street in Middlefield.

Kent State University Fashion Show

Celebrating students’ designs! The Kent State University Fashion Show begins Wednesday!

Mom’s Gourmet

Artisan spices without the salt! Shop from Mom’s Gourmet on their website.

Pat Johnson Photography

Local rock photographer! Learn more about Pat Johnson Photography online.

River Plant Co.

Beginner-friendly plants! River Plant Co. is located on Lake Road in Rocky River.

Slow Roll

Bike the CLE! For more information about Slow Roll, a social bike ride, click here.

Sweet Designs Chocolatier

European-style chocolate shop! Sweet Designs Chocolatier is located on Detroit Avenue in Lakewood.

What A Great Hat

Dress for the derby! Shop from What A Great Hat on their website.