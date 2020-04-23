Show Info: April 23, 2020

Blue Spruce Boutique

Spruce up your home or even your wardrobe! Online shopping is available with free shipping over $75 with the code “Hippityhop.” Deliveries can be made to the Wooster area.

Clover Electric

Staying at home is putting a bigger strain on our electrical systems than ever before. Mike Talty from Clover Electric share safety tips to follow.

Dr. Marc

Dr. Marc from the Cleveland Clinic shared important medical information.

Everything Wood LLC

Is your furniture in need of fixing? Everything Wood is open for emergency furniture repairs. Contact Al if an item needs to be picked up.

FatHeads

FatHeads is offering beer delivery for anyone in a 15 mile radius of the Beer Hall in Middleburg Heights. The order must be a minimum of $25. Place your order here.

Hatfield’s Goode Grub

Don’t worry about dinner! Hatfield’s Goode Grub is offering family meals that feed four to six people. You can only order online, here.

Leen On Me Organizing

Are you ready for spring cleaning? We joined professional organizer Eileen Adkins on the job to tackle kitchen, kids’ bedrooms, pantry, laundry and more! Find more information here.

Lineweaver Financial

The nation is full of economic questions right now. Our friend Jim Lineweaver of Lineweaver Financial shared 7 Financial Mistakes to Avoid During the Coronavirus Recession.

Little Birdie Wine Nest

From wine delivery to take-home craft kits to fresh bakery items, Little Birdie Wine Nest has everything you need! Give them a call at 216-785-9922 or find more information on their website.

Love Designs Boutique

Share some kindness in a time of chaos. Get your own handmade inspirational jewelry at Love Designs Boutique. Right now there is a 15% off sale and free shipping over $35 until Mother’s Day.