Show Info: April 22, 2020

David’s Pantry Raid

David raided his pantry and came up with a great recipe! You can find the recipe here.

Endless Design Boutique

Give your furniture a new look! Endless Design Boutique is available for phone consults, FaceTime consults, and curbside pick up! They are located at 6072 Pinecone Dr. in Mentor, OH.

Finn’s Fickle Goods

Finn’s Fickle Goods is located in Seville, but you can shop online! They are also making face masks. For every mask sold, one is donated!

Gigi’s on Fairmont

Have a fancy dinner at home! You can call or order curbside pickup Tuesdays through Saturdays from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Find more information here.

Hope Soap

Hope Soap is making creative candles inspired by heroes! Purchase the candle for someone you love or choose to donate one to a random essential hospital worker at Western Reserve Hospital in Cuyahoga Falls, OH!

Ohio City BBQ

Ohio City BBQ is on Lorain Avenue in Cleveland. They are open seven days a week until they are sold out. Call or go online to place your order for pickup, or have it delivered through a food delivery service.

Rustic Custom Woodwork

Handmade decor customized for you! It’s a woodworking business that started on a family need. Find more information about Rustic Custom Woodwork here.

Top Tier Cakes

Cake and cupcake orders are available by phone or email for curbside pickup. Pick-ups are available on Fridays and Saturdays. Find more information here.

Urban Planting Cleveland

Urban Planting Cleveland is delivering to Cleveland and surrounding areas. Online shopping will be available soon!

Rice’s Tree Service

Do you need a tree removed? Give Rice Tree Service a call! You can find more information here.