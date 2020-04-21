Show Info: April 21, 2020

Abby and Jay Boutique

Looking for stylish new clothes but don’t want to leave the house? Abby and Jay is just the place! You can shop online here.

David’s Pantry Raid

David raided his pantry and came up with a great recipe! You can find the recipe here.

Dr. Marc

Spring allergies got you down? Dr. Marc from the Cleveland Clinic shared allergy information.

Jan’s Doll Boutique

Handmade doll clothes made just for you! Jan has been working on making face masks for hospitals, friends and family too! Order online here.

Jennifer Worden Arts

Recycled glass made into beautiful works of art. You can shop for Jennifer’s artwork online.Her location is on the first floor of 140 E. Market Street in Akron, Ohio.

Lox, Stock and Brisket

Lox, Stock and Brisket is located on Cedar Road in University Heights. They open at 11:00 a.m. and are available for carryout Tuesday – Sunday. Find them online!

Perfectly Imperfect Produce

Get fresh vegetables delivered right to your door! More information can be found here.

Salted Dough

Call ahead to get scratch-made pizza! Salted Dough is available for curb-side pickup. Check their Facebook page for daily deals.

Six Shooter Coffee

Looking for your morning pick-me-up? Six Shooter Coffee is available for curbside pick-up! Order ahead through their website.Your order will be ready in minutes!

The Style Foundry

Is it time to give your closet a cleanout? Megan Moran is here to help! You can find more information here.

Swifts and Swallows

Sarah and Stephanie are still baking in their homes. They are delivering bread to people’s doorsteps with all the prayers included. Find more information here.