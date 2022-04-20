50 Floor

Update the look of your home with new floors from 50 Floor! Use the promo code “New Day Cleveland” for $100 off your order.

Chez Michel French Market

It’s time for a tea party! Chez Michel French Market is located on Detroit Road in Avon.

Chef Jefe

Enjoy a meal from a private chef! Learn more about Chef Jefe by visiting his website.

Covered Bridge Pizza

Dine inside a historic covered bridge! Covered Bridge Pizza is located on North Main Street in North Kingsville.

Lorain County Metroparks

Enjoy the great outdoors! We visited Lorain County Metroparks’ French Creek Reserve in Sheffield.

Trillium Creek Dermatology Center

Look and feel younger! Learn more about Trillium Creek Dermatology Centers here.