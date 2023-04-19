50 Floor

Update the look of your home with new floors from 50 Floor! Use the promo code “New Day Cleveland” for $100 off your order.

CALM Creative Design

Custom embroidery and quilting! Learn more about CALM Creative Design here.

Catawba Island Boat Show

Set sail! Enjoy the Catawba Island Boat Show from April 28th -April 30th.

Chez Michel French Market and Bakery

Beautifully baked! Chez Michel French Market and Bakery is located on Detroit Road in Avon.

Cleveland Clinic

Interested in volunteering? Learn more about volunteering at the Cleveland Clinic here.

Dillard’s Beachwood

The 2nd annual Dillard’s Derby begins at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 21st!

Dru Christine Fabrics & Design

Upcycle your clothes! Dru Christine Fabrics & Design is located on East 25th Street in Cleveland.

The Market Path

Fair trade shopping! The Market Path is located on South Cleveland Massillon Road in Copley.

Porterfi

One of a kind jewelry experience! Porterfi is located on Detroit Road in Rocky River.

RAMP UP Peninsula

Enjoy a local delicacy! RAMP UP Peninsula will be held on April 29th!

Remnants Bag Company

Locally-made handbags! Remnants Bag Company is located on North Franklin Street in Chagrin Falls.

Unleashed Animal Rescue

Turning tragedy into triumph! Learn more about Lily Rose Lee’s Unleashed Animal Rescue here.