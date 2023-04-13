Avon Lake Public Library

Ready to read? Avon Lake Public Library is located on Electric Boulevard in Avon Lake.

The Blue Cafe

Wake up right! The Blue Cafe is located on Madison Avenue in Lakewood.

Botanixx

All-natural skincare! Shop from Botanixx online or visit them on Coventry Road in Cleveland Heights.

Crochet Kitty

Handmade cat toys! Crochet Kitty is located on Snow Road in Parma.

Downtown Akron Sakura Festival

Celebrate spring! The Downtown Akron Sakura Festival is Saturday from 4-8 p.m.

Floor Coverings International

Update the look of your home with new floors from Floor Coverings International.

Hazelmade

Illustrated home goods! Shop from Hazelmade online or follow them on social media.

Mentor Salt Cave

Time to relax! Mentor Salt Cave is located on Mentor Avenue in Mentor.

Mike the Hatter

Elevate your style with a new hat! Mike the Hatter is located on Euclid Avenue in Cleveland.

Mud Run Farm

Locally-grown and ground grains! Shop from Mud Run Farm on their website.

The Olive Scene

Rosemary-marinated feta cheese! The Olive Scene has locations in Chagrin Falls, Rocky River and Vermilion.

The Ramp Hatchery

Handcrafted wooden puzzles! Learn more about The Ramp Hatchery online.

Sam’s Supper Club

Dinner made easy! Place an order with Sam’s Supper Club on their website.

Stark County Sneaker XPO

One-of-a-kind kicks! The Stark County Sneaker XPO will be at the Canton Civic Center on April 16th.